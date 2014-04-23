Police: Dog found with mouth taped shut - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Dog found with mouth taped shut

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
SUBURBAN BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suburban Boynton Beach woman on charges of animal cruelty after deputies discovered a dog in her custody had been wrapped in duct tape and left on the porch in a cage.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex at 10026 Boynton Place Circle on the morning of April 8 after receiving a tip about an animal abuse case at apartment 531.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a large pit bull in a small cage on the third floor balcony. The dog had duct tape around his mouth and back of his head and was visibly in distress.

Deputies said the dog had what appeared to be urine burns on his feet and testicles and his eyes appeared to be red. There was no water or food available in the cage.

Deputies met with a man who stated that the dog belonged to his roommate Andrea Curiel.

When deputies questioned Curiel about the dog, she told deputies that she had placed the dog in the balcony the night before. In the morning she noticed the cage was covered in feces and urine but she was running late for work and had to drop her two children off at school so she left the dog in the cage.

Deputies say Curiel stated that she was afraid that the dog would bark and make noise so she wrapped duct tape around his mouth to keep him quiet. She was afraid that if he kept barking she would get into trouble with the apartment management.

On Wednesday morning, Curiel was arrested on charges of animal cruelty. She remains in the Palm Beach County Jail.

