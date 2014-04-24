Get your own at home "bed of nails"

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Get you're very own bed of nails in your own home! Well, not exactly but this acupressure massage mat, called a Spook Mat, has the similar effects as one.

"The small spikes on the mat trigger your pressure points, or the nerve receptors in your skin, initializing the nerve response in your skin -- improving circulation in localized areas as well as throughout your body," said Inna Dumova, the Director of Education at Tunie's Natural Grocery and Vitamin Market.

Dumova says when you use the Spoonk Mat, it's like have a deep tissue massage. "It releases the tension, so it improves relaxation. It actually helps to release endorphins in your body, so it is a natural, mental stress reliever, as well."

It also induces melatonin in your body thus improving your quality of sleep.

If you stand on it, "This is utilizing the pressure points in your feet which, I know, in Chinese medicine they also link them to all their internal organs".

Or roll it up and lay down, "It goes right into the curve of your spine, and you can release some of the tension in your neck and shoulders".

I even tried it, and it wasn't bad at all.

Try "spoonking" for yourself. Tunie's carries the mats at both their Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens stores.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.