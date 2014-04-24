Friday's Fun Facts on Mike Trim

You watch him every weekday on the Fox 29 Morning News, but did you know these fun facts about Mike Trim?

Home Town

Hermann, Missouri

Family

My wife and I have a son and a dog, Lucy.

What was your first car?

1979 Chrysler Newport -- picture a big green boat on wheels.

What was your first job?

I was a dishwasher for a restaurant in town.

If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?

Coaching football.

What's your favorite part about living in South Florida?

The weather and St. Louis Cardinals' Spring Training.

What do you miss most about home?

Not being able to see my favorite sports teams play in person. (My family and friends can come visit!)

What's your hidden talent?

I play guitar

If you were left on a deserted island with only three things, what would they be?

- An iPod because I have to listen to music to survive.

- Shoes to run around the deserted island because I love to run.

- A fishing pole because I love to fish, and I would have to catch food somehow.



What's your favorite Fox 29 show?

NFL Football on FOX 29 on Sundays will always be my favorite thing to watch. I'm a fan of "American Idol" -- especially when we have a local contestant to root for.

Why do you love working at Fox 29?

My show during the 8 a.m. hour is very laid back, and that matches my personality. That's what makes our newscasts great. When you can have fun with your job, you're not really working.

A special note from Mike:

I'm proud to say I'm a Navy Veteran. I served on the USS McFaul, a guided missile destroyer home based out of Norfolk, Virginia.

