Teen burned after spray can explodes in bonfire

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - A teenager has
undergone two surgeries after a spray can in a bonfire exploded and
burned most of his body.
According to the Indian River County
Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday Michael Brewer and a group of kids were at
a bonfire at a friend's house.
Investigators say when someone threw a spray can into the fire it exploded and burned more than 60 percent of Michael's body.
He’s being treated in a Miami burn unit.
Because of his injuries, administrators at his school are starting a
fund to help his family pay the medical bills and provide meals. "We
are going to assist in just every way possible first off monetarily. We
know they need support, if we can do meal cards or whatever, said Oslo
Middle School Principal Eric Seymour.
Michael's mother Jennifer
Bell says the money will help, but she knows there's a long road ahead
of them. “We don't know what to do next. What don't even have a way home
when he gets released and they are talking about him going to a rehab
center afterward."
So far Michael has had two surgeries and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least 30 days.
The sheriff's office said the case appears to be accidental.