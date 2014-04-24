Teen burned after spray can explodes in bonfire

By Tania Rogers



INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - A teenager has undergone two surgeries after a spray can in a bonfire exploded and burned most of his body.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday Michael Brewer and a group of kids were at a bonfire at a friend's house.

Investigators say when someone threw a spray can into the fire it exploded and burned more than 60 percent of Michael's body.

He’s being treated in a Miami burn unit.



Because of his injuries, administrators at his school are starting a fund to help his family pay the medical bills and provide meals. "We are going to assist in just every way possible first off monetarily. We know they need support, if we can do meal cards or whatever, said Oslo Middle School Principal Eric Seymour.

Michael's mother Jennifer Bell says the money will help, but she knows there's a long road ahead of them. “We don't know what to do next. What don't even have a way home when he gets released and they are talking about him going to a rehab center afterward."

So far Michael has had two surgeries and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least 30 days.



The sheriff's office said the case appears to be accidental.

