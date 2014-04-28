Downtown businesses prep for a profitable week

By Meghan McRoberts

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Preparations are underway for the 33rd annual SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach.



Local business owners are now gearing up for what they hope will become a profitable week.



Tin Fish manager, Charles Noonan, knows business will pick up drastically in just a few days. He's been the manager during three SunFests. "It's a really busy time for the area. It's a lot of fun for everybody," Noonan said.



Tin Fish is located right near the Sunfest entrance. Noonan says it's the perfect location to attract hungry and thirsty music fans.



SunFest officials say advance ticket sales are already up this year, compared to last year.



They also expect guests from across the country.



Noonan expects three times the typical crowd, and has placed large orders for food and alcohol to accommodate them.



Meanwhile, Bar Louie manager Sean Ferrando is preparing for his first SunFest as manager, but is confident everything will run smoothly. "Stocked up on food, liquor, everything like that," Ferrando said.



Local hotels are also filling up. SunFest officials say the Hyatt Place is already sold out Saturday night.



Officials also say the festival contributed $15 million to the local economy last year.



Some local business owners say they do struggle during SunFest if they aren't close to the event.



Several CityPlace business managers say they'll see a temporary decrease in business as their customers may choose to spend their money near SunFest instead.

