Downtown businesses prep for a profitable week

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Preparations are underway for the 33rd annual SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach.
Local business owners are now gearing up for what they hope will become a profitable week.
Tin Fish manager, Charles Noonan, knows business will pick up drastically in just a few days. He's been the manager during three SunFests. "It's a really busy time for the area. It's a lot of fun for everybody," Noonan said.
Tin Fish is located right near the Sunfest entrance. Noonan says it's the perfect location to attract hungry and thirsty music fans.
SunFest officials say advance ticket sales are already up this year, compared to last year.
They also expect guests from across the country.
Noonan expects three times the typical crowd, and has placed large orders for food and alcohol to accommodate them.
Meanwhile, Bar Louie manager Sean Ferrando is preparing for his first SunFest as manager, but is confident everything will run smoothly. "Stocked up on food, liquor, everything like that," Ferrando said.
Local hotels are also filling up. SunFest officials say the Hyatt Place is already sold out Saturday night.
Officials also say the festival contributed $15 million to the local economy last year.
Some local business owners say they do struggle during SunFest if they aren't close to the event.
Several CityPlace business managers say they'll see a temporary decrease in business as their customers may choose to spend their money near SunFest instead.