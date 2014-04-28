Mondays @ 9 PM

Encore: Fridays @ 9 PM





24: LIVE ANOTHER DAY is a thrilling new event series set to restart the ticking clock on the groundbreaking and Emmy Award-winning drama.



The high-octane saga reunites the Emmy Award-winning team of executive producer Howard Gordon; star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland; co-creator Robert Cochran; executive producers Evan Katz, Manny Coto, David Fury, Brian Grazer; and director Jon Cassar. It also will retain the real-time, pulse-pounding, fast-paced format with split screens and interweaving storylines.



Set and shot in London, the suspenseful event series once again will follow the exploits of heroic agent JACK BAUER (Sutherland). Four years ago, Jack was a fugitive from justice. Now an exile, he nevertheless is willing to risk his life and freedom to avert yet another global disaster. Tracking Jack are CIA head STEVE NAVARRO (Benjamin Bratt, "Law & Order"); CIA agent KATE MORGAN (Yvonne Strahovski, "Dexter"), who is both resourceful and ruthless; JORDAN REED (Giles Matthey, "Jobs"), a smart and sophisticated CIA computer tech; and ERIK RITTER (Gbenga Akinnagbe, "The Wire"), a sharp, strong and arrogant field operative. Calling the shots is JAMES HELLER (William Devane, "The Dark Knight Rises"), now President of the United States. Heller is flanked by his Chief of Staff MARK BOUDREAU (Tate Donovan, "Damages"), who is married to Heller's daughter – Jack's former flame, AUDREY (Kim Raver, "Revolution"). Meanwhile, a hardened CHLOE O'BRIAN (Mary Lynn Rajskub, "Firewall"), Bauer's CTU confidante, is now working underground with high-profile hacker ADRIAN CROSS (Michael Wincott, "The Crow"). Guest stars on 24: LIVE ANOTHER DAY include Golden Globe Award nominee Stephen Fry ("Alice in Wonderland," BONES) and Michelle Fairley ("Game of Thrones"). The harrowing day will have Jack attempting to thwart an unthinkable terrorist attack that could change the world forever.



Originally premiering November 6, 2001, "24" was nominated for a total of 73 Emmy Awards, winning for Outstanding Drama Series in 2006. Over eight seasons, Sutherland garnered seven Emmy Award nominations and one win for Outstanding Lead Actor – Drama Series. While the series gained global recognition, Sutherland's portrayal of the legendary character penetrated the American psyche to become part of the cultural lexicon.



24: LIVE ANOTHER DAY is a production of Teakwood Lane Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television and Imagine Television. Howard Gordon, Evan Katz, Manny Coto, David Fury, Robert Cochran, Brian Grazer, Jon Cassar and Kiefer Sutherland will executive-produce. The original series, which had its last American broadcast on May 24, 2010, was created by Joel Surnow and Cochran.