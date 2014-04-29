Animal abuse on the rise in Palm Beach County

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Chris Stewart

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - Animal abuse appears to be on the rise in Palm Beach County, according to Animal Care and Control.

"You kind of never know what you are going to find when you respond to a call, but we have been hearing a significant increase in that lately," Animal Care and Control Captain Dave Walesky said.

Captain Walesky says in many cases owners can't handle the amount of animals that wind up in their homes.

Some animals at the Palm Beach County shelter were confined to unclean containers and lived in homes that were not ventilated -- which can mean toxic levels of ammonia.

Animal Care and Control officers are not sure why they are seeing the increase in recent months but say people can help.

Captain Walesky says there are plenty of animals looking for permanent homes at the shelter. "We try and match you up with your lifestyle and what time you have for an animal and what type of animal you should be accepting," he says, "We do have shelter workers that work very well with people and try to match you with the right animal."

Even though animals come from situations where health conditions are a concern, that is not something people need to worry about when rescuing an animal from the county shelter.

"We do have a shelter guarentee. We have veterinarians in the community who partner with us, and they will take these animals in as their patients. Over the next 10 days, they will address any shelter related illnesses that come forward," Captain Walesky says.

If you are interested in adopting an animal go to the Palm Beach County Shelter at 7100 Belvedere Road.

If you have any questions, you can call the adoption line at 561-233-1272.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.