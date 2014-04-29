Community steps up to help hoarder clean up

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
PALM SPRINGS, FL (WFLX) - Volunteers have stepped up to help a hoarder clean up and clean out his Palm Springs home.
Les
Carte, the owner of the home, had to be cut out of his bedroom on April
9 when he fell because fire crews said there was no room to bring a
stretcher inside the home.
J.A. Daniel management brought in its entire crew and a dump truck to move almost everything inside.
It is not an easy job; it smells, and there is food and trash everywhere.
But
workers say they were thinking of the man who was rescued because he
may have nowhere to go when he gets out of the hospital. "We try to help. We are local. We all grew up here all my guys grew up
here. We try to help any way we can. We see events in other states and
we would love to help but it is too far. If it is in our backyard we
have to do it," said Josh Daniel with J.A. Daniel Management.
Homeowner
Carte says he will be released from the hospital soon, but is worried
he will not be able to return home because of code violations.
Authorities turned off the power and a building inspector must approve
changes before it is turned back on. "I'm ecstatic for all the
help we are getting. Just look at what these guys are doing for Les.
Thank God for them," Carte's friend Cathy Puhulick said.
Puhulick says there is still a lot of work to be done before a building inspectior can look at the home.