IKEA expands children's lamp recall

(WFLX)-- IKEA expands a recall of children's wall-mounted lamps due to a strangulation hazard.



Nearly four million lamps are now being recalled, because children can strangle in the cords.



They were sold in a number of styles, shapes, and colors all with a cord about seven to eight feet long.



Ikea sold the lamps for about 10 years starting in 1984.



If you have one, remove it from the wall until you get a free repair kit.



You can get a kit by logging on to "IKEA dash usa dot com" and clicking on "recall" at the top of the page.



