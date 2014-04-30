Drivers complain of sun glare from melting dashboards

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Jenn Strathman



WEST PALM BEACH (WFLX) - When the sun pops out, Kay Samson pops open her sun shade. "I love this car," said Samson.

To help it last for years, Samson spent extra money to tint her windows. It hasn't helped. The sporty car still has soft sticky spots on the dashboard. "I've lived in South Florida for 26 years and never seen a melting car," said Samson.

Ann Borgess hasn't either. "It's very sticky here and it looks unsightly and it's difficult to clean," said Borgess pointing out the issues with her dashboard.

When the sun hits the sticky surface, a shiny safety issue stares back at drivers. "There's the glare, and when that comes up you can't really see where you are going properly," said Borgess.

"It's quite dangerous I think," explained Borgess.

Borgess complained on Nissan's Facebook page where there are hundreds of comments.

"In order for me to drive I have to lean down a little bit and go in between the two glare spots," explained Samson.

Samson reported the danger to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but she's only one of twelve Nissan drivers to complain.

So what's causing this sticky & shiny situation? According to a Nissan service manager, the sun shine on the dashboard causes a chemical reaction in the glue used to stick the plastic dashboard to the pad underneath. The manufacturer said the problem is so limited, though, it doesn't know what's causing the melting.

Our investigation found it's not just a Nissan problem. A Toyota driver also called the Consumer Watchdog.

Lexus and Mazda drivers also complained to the government.

"If I can't see of course I can have an accident," explained Samson.

Nissan won't pay for a new dashboard for these drivers even though a Nissan service manager said the car maker has for others.

"I feel they should stand by their product. If they used something that is not right on this dashboard," said Borgess.

In a statement, Nissan said, "We have become aware of a few isolated consumer complaints about the dashboard appearance in their vehicle. Our Consumer Affairs group is working with the two customers you identified to resolve their concerns."

Both customers say nothing was offered to satisfy them.

A replacement dashboard is $1500. A big price tag drivers don't want to pay, but their solutions just lead to an even bigger sticky mess.

Samson's sun shades are full of black sticky spots, and more are added every time she sticks her sun shade in the windshield.

"If anyone else has this problem they need to say so," said Samson.

Are you having a problem with your dashboard? Share your pictures and story with me on Facebook and Twitter.

You can also report any suspected safety issue with a car to NHTSA.