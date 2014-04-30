Jupiter Farms couple enters contest to win much-needed wheelchair van

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Dan Corcoran



JUPITER FARMS, FL (WFLX) - A handicapped Palm Beach County man who relies on his wife for all of his mobility now says the couple needs more help than one woman can give.

Marriage can be a very difficult thing.

For Marie and Vinny Mastandrea of Jupiter Farms, it is getting even tougher.



Getting Vinny and his wheelchair out of the house and into the family car is all dependent on Marie.

"I have it made because she's around," said Vinny. "But, if I'm around, she doesn't have it made because she works. She works hard," he said.



The couple has been married for 43 years.

Two decades ago, a debilitating neurological condition began to steal Vinny's ability to walk.

"We've never let the handicap or the disability stop us," said Marie.

Lately, though, it has slowed them down.

"Now we're getting older and tired quicker and it's getting tough for the both of us," she said.



Insurance will not cover the cost for a wheelchair accessible van.

But a new set of wheels is exactly what this couple needs. The Mastandreas have recently entered themselves into a online contest to win one of those vans.

It is valued at about $50,000.

The contest is being held by the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA), a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding mobility options for people with disabilities.



"You're the woman I love and that's it - for better or for worse," said Vinny.



To see the couple's video submission to enter that national contest, click here . The winners should be announced in a couple of weeks.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.