Tunie's Tip on healthy joints

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Many of people suffer from joint pain. Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton recommends taking a supplement made by Solgar. 

"Ability to move freely without stiffness is important to help us sustain a more active lifestyle. If joint pain bothers you, try Solgar Glucosamine Chondroitin MSM with Ester-C. It provides excellent nutritional support to the cartilage and joints. It's ingredients also help maintain flexibility and improve range of motion."

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens.

