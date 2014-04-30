Tunie's Tip on digestive health - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tunie's Tip on digestive health

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Why is digestion good for your overall healthy?

"Keeping your digestion healthy is extremely important because it helps your body receive the most nutrition from the foods you eat. Doctor's Best all vegetarian Digestion Enzymes provide a full spectrum enzyme blend which helps support your body's own digestion capacity and helps properly breakdown proteins, carbohydrates and fats," said Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton.

Many of people suffer from joint pain. Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton recommends taking a supplement made by Solgar. 

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.