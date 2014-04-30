Tunie's Tip on dry, itchy, flaky scalps

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - One of the great things about Tunie's is they bring in representatives and owners of the products they carry.

"We love to have our customers meet the creators of the products we sale. We have Adriana Thomas, the President of Nature Botanicals. It's an all-natural leave-in treatment for dry, itchy and flaking scalps made from a blend of essential oils. Peppermint helps to cool the scalp while jojoba helps moisturize," said Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton. "I highly recommend it. It is one of our best selling products and guaranteed to work."

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens.

