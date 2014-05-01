Pet of the Week Mya

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Mya. She's a 3-year-old American Staffordshire mix who's up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.



Here's a special message from Mya:

"Hello, my name is Mya, and I'm a young and gentle girl. I'm a little on the cautious side at first, but give me a little time, and I'll be your best friend for life. I'm very easy-going, so having me around in the house would be easy-peasy! I'm also really good on my leash, so walking me will be a breeze. With my big brown eyes, who could resist me?!

"The shelter decided to have me DNA tested to see what breed I am. They originally guessed that I was a German Shepherd/Beagle mix...boy were they way off! My results came back that one of my parents was an American Staffordshire Terrier and the other was mix of Dogue de Bordeaux, Affenpinscher, Dalmatian, West Highland Terrier and Weimaraner. Who would've thought all those breeds could be mixed up to make me. Quite a mix I am!"

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

Learn more about Mya.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League