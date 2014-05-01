Tunie's Tip on relieving stress - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tunie's Tip on relieving stress

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Most of us deal with some sort of stress in our life, and there are healthy ways to relieve stress.

"If you're stressed or trying to relax, try NewChapter's Lemon Balm Force. It supports a healthy mood, calm and well-being, and New Chapter uses the whole herb during the extraction process so you can be sure to get the maximum calming benefit when you take Lemon Balm Force," said Taylor Hamilton, owner of Tunie's Natural Grocery and Vitamin Market.

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens.

