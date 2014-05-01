Tunie's Tip on workout recovery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tunie's Tip on workout recovery

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - What's a good way to recover after a workout?

"Keeping ligments and tendons healthy is extremely important. Try Collagen Sport Ultimate Recovery Complex by Neocell. Collagen Sport helps to improve muscle recovery by using whey protein isolates and amino acids," said Taylor Hamilton, owner of Tunie's Natural Grocery & Vitamin Market. "It's blend of collagen support helps with anti-aging so it's great to help keep you looking younger.

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens.

