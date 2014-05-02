Friday's Fun Facts on Tyler Mauldin

You look to him for the weather forecast, but did you know all these fun facts on Tyler Mauldin?

Home Town:

I am from an extremely small town in the North Georgia mountains called Fairmount, GA. It's population, as of the 2010 consensus, was 720 people.

Family Life:

No kids or pets to speak of at the moment! But I do have two nieces and two nephews, Kyleigh, Lance, Kobie and Maddie.

What was your first car?

My first vehicle was a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche Z-71.

What was your first job?I used to ride on the back of a garbage truck and helped pick up people's trash during the summer sometimes.

If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?

I probably would get an MBA or a law degree and help out with my family's business.

What's your favorite part about living in South Florida?

Watching afternoon thunderstorms from my balcony during the summer.

What do you miss most about home?

Family, mountains and fall foliage.

What's your hidden talent?

I can play guitar, and I like to draw and paint.

If you were left on a deserted island with only three things, what would they be?

For practical reasons, I would have to choose a knife, a water bottle and shoes.

What's your favorite Fox 29 show?

New Girl

Why do you love working at Fox 29?

The people and the simple fact I get to talk about weather. I've wanted to be an on-air meteorologist since I was 8 years old.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.