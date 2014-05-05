Missing boaters found clinging to capsized boat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing boaters found clinging to capsized boat

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
TEQUESTA, FL (WFLX0 - Two Tequesta boaters reported missing over the weekend were found clinging to a capsized boat 12 miles off of Fort Pierce, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Justyn Bradley, 37 and Cory Bowman, 38, left the Jupiter Inlet Sunday on a fishing trip and when they did not return the Coast Guard was notified.

The Coast Guard says it dispatched a cutter, a smallboat crew from Station Fort Pierce and a C-130 aircraft from Air Station Clearwater to search.

The C-130 plane found the pair clinging to their boat around 8:30 Monday morning, the Coast Guard said.

Another boater was able to pick them up until the Coast Guard could transfer the pair to shore.

The Coast Guard commander in Fort Pierce said the men did not panic and, more importantly, had left a 'float plan' with their families.

"Where you're going to be, what time you're expected to be back and any changes to that routine. If you're going to change it's important to let them know so if you don't report, they can notify authorities and we can start a search effort," said U.S. Coast Guard CWO Randy Ryan.

The Coast Guard says the boaters were rescued in good condition.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

