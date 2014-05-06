Fatal crash at PSL intersection

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:11:08 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:43 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Monday, April 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:53:33 GMT
Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:47:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
PORT ST LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the area of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard and Southwest Thornhill Drive, according to Master Sgt. Frank Sabol, Port St. Lucie Police Department public information officer.
The intersection at Southwest Bayshore Boulevard and Southwest Thornhill Drive has been closed and traffic is being re-routed while emergency personnel are at the scene. Westbound traffic on Southwest Thornhill Drive is being diverted north onto Bayshore Boulevard.
One of the vehicles crashed into a pole, Fire District spokeswoman Catherine Chaney said. A husband and wife in that car died and their adult son had to be cut free from the vehicle.
Police are looking for witnesses.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.