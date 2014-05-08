PBSO: Man charged in traffic death that killed his wife

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL (WFLX) - A Loxahatchee Groves man is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and DUI property damage, as a result of a deadly crash on March 9.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies say Matthew Notebaert was driving with his wife when their car ended up in a canal.

Deputies say Notebaert was traveling eastbound on E. Stallion Drive at 55 mph from Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

The speed limit on E. Stallion Drive is 30 mph.

Investigators say E. Stallion Drive dead ends at a canal that has three warning signs with red reflective warning markers.

Deputies say they could not find any signs Notebaert tried to brake before his car drove off the roadway and vaulted across the canal.

Amanda Notebaert died at the scene according to PBSO.

Deputies say Notebaert had been drinking throughout the day.

Notebeart's blood alcohol level was .149 three hours after the accident according to the sheriff's office.

Matthew Notebaert was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious injuries.

PBSO deputies arrested Notebaert on Wednesday and took him into custody.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.