PBSO: Man charged in traffic death that killed his wife

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL (WFLX) - A Loxahatchee Groves man is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and DUI property damage, as a result of a deadly crash on March 9.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies say Matthew Notebaert was driving with his wife when their car ended up in a canal.

Deputies say Notebaert was traveling eastbound on E. Stallion Drive at 55 mph from Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

The speed limit on E. Stallion Drive is 30 mph.

Investigators say E. Stallion Drive dead ends at a canal that has three warning signs with red reflective warning markers.

Deputies say they could not find any signs Notebaert tried to brake before his car drove off the roadway and vaulted across the canal.

Amanda Notebaert died at the scene according to PBSO.

Deputies say Notebaert had been drinking throughout the day.

Notebeart's blood alcohol level was .149 three hours after the accident according to the sheriff's office.

Matthew Notebaert was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious injuries.

PBSO deputies arrested Notebaert on Wednesday and took him into custody.

