Celebrity Corner: Daughtry

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - In 2006, a major talent crossed the "American Idol" stage. Fast forward to 2014, and we find Chris Daughtry still as likeable and driven.

"We go on tour, we do a record, and we go home. We make kids, we go make a record, go make more kids,"said Daughtry. "It's been like one thing after another I don't remember a lot because there's just been so much going on for the last seven years that I have to be reminded a lot of what we've done."

With the release of his forth album, Daughtry returned to SunFest for the second time. "[I'm] Very fortunate that I get to do this for a living. I can call this a job."

When asked how he stays humbled, he gives credit to his teenagers. "They make it very clear how un-cool I am. Everything I do is un-cool because they are a teenager, and I'm dad. When they were like 6 and 7, everything I did was cool. So you ship them away when they start getting weird around 11. Then, you bring them back from whatever remote island you shipped them to when they're old enough to be self-sufficient. Parenting tips from Chris Daughtry, 'Father of the Year' Award for that one."

He also gave tips to this year's Idol contestants when he returned to the show as a mentor. "The fact that I was there where they are now, and knowing where I am now, I feel like, I had a lot of experience and things that I could kind of pass on to them and teach them to hopefully help them into their journey."

The two who really blew Daughtry away were Caleb Johnson and Jena Irene. "I had the pleasure of mentoring both of them. They were the two that I felt really listened and appreciated my input. They're both very talented singers in their own right."

Daughtry's summer tour will take him all over the country with a stop in St. Augustine this July.

