Friday's Fun Facts on Hollani Davis

You watch her weekday mornings on the Fox 29 Morning News, but did you know all these fun facts on Hollani Davis?

Hometown:
Las Cruces, NM

Family:
I just got engaged to my boyfriend! 

First Car:
2000 Grand Prix: I called it the purple people eater because of its ugly eggplant color.

First Job:
I worked at the mall during the summer doing the "Pepsi Challenge". Remember that blind taste test to see if consumers really preferred Pepsi over Coca-Cola?

If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?
I'd be a teacher. I actually taught high school for a year before starting news, and I loved it!

Favorite part of living in South Florida:
I finally got to put away my peacoats after moving from Virginia!

What do you miss most about home:
The green enchiladas

If you were left on a deserted island with only three things, what would they be?
Boy that's tough, let's go with bar soap (Dove), matches and plenty of yummy beverages!

Hidden Talent:
I can manage to throw a back flip every now and then as a former cheerleader, but I will admit…it's getting harder and harder.

Favorite Fox show:
The Following

Best Part about working at Fox:
The #AM Crew… never a dull day!

