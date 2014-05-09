Celebrity Corner: Josh Thompson

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - It was a country lovers' dream Saturday at SunFest with back-to-back artists singing on the FPL Stage, and rain or shine, Josh Thompson was ready to go on.

"I just released a new record called 'Turn It Up', so we're gonna do five songs off of that and probably five songs off the first record 'Way Out Here.'"

It's been four years since Thompson has released an album. "There was a lot of industry things that have happened. "We switched record labels and producers, and well finally, it came out, and it's great to have new music out."

Thompson wrote nine of the 10 songs on his new album, but claims he wasn't always the best at songwriting. "My first couple of songs weren't too good, but every once in a while, I still have the ability to crank out a terrible song."

Thompson was also a late bloomer when it came to playing the guitar. "My patience level, by the time I was 21, was at the point where I could actually sit down and try to learn how to play the guitar. I think, I was just too ADD before that, and I've always wanted to play the guitar because I love singing, and I love country music. It was just time."

Thompson says it was also time to cut off his signature ponytail. "I donated it to 'Locks of Love.'"

Thompson will be busy this summer headlining at several fairs and festivals.

