Army Corps holding public meeting on dredging projects

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX)-- Representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers are holding a public meeting Tuesday about the proposed dredging project of the Port of Palm Beach and Lake Worth Inlet.
The meeting will be at the Palm Beach County Governmental Center on N. Olive Avenue in West Palm Beach beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The project has been approved by the Army Corps of Engineers and added to the Water Resources Development Bill.
The proposed $88.6 million project calls for the Lake Worth Inlet and Palm Beach Harbor to be deepened and widened.
Business leaders and elected officials are attending the meeting to discuss the impact of the project on local and state economies.
Community leaders who have voiced opposition to the project are also expected to be in attendance.
The project plans to increase the port's outer channel width from 400 to 450 feet. The channel depth would increase from 35 to 39 feet, which means ships 750 feet long would now be able to navigate through the channel.
The Corps says the existing channel is too shallow for most modern boats.
Opponents say the dredging would kill manatees and other wildlife. They also say ships coming into port would be a lot closer to swimmers around Peanut Island.