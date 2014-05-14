Video shows officer kicking cuffed teen to ground

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A middle school student and his family are speaking out right now, after a video surfaced showing a Boynton Beach officer appearing to kick the legs out from underneath the boy. The family of the boy in the video just found out about the incident after the footage starting making its rounds all over the Internet Tuesday.

They plan to come down to the station Wednesday where they'll be filing a formal complaint and demanding some answers as to why a police officer would apparently kick the legs out from underneath a child.

When the boy was knocked to the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back, a cell phone camera was rolling as a Boynton Beach police officer appears to kick the legs out from underneath a 13-year-old boy on his way home from Congress Middle School in Bonyton Beach.

"They said don't speak when I was spoken to, and the lady spoke to me and said, 'be quiet, I was talking'. And he slammed me -- as simple as that," Kevens Jeanbaptist said.

Kevens Jeanbaptist says it all started when his bus driver told him to not roll down the window. But when a classmate sprayed perfume on him, having asthma, it bothered him. So he cracked the window open and thats when the bus driver pulled over and called the cops. "He didn't say nothing, he just kicked me and put me in the back of the car. He just took me to school, got my information and left" Kevens Jeanbaptist said.

Keven's parents said they were told there was an incident on the bus, but they didn't know their son was put in cuffs. They said they certainly didn't know an officer swept his legs out from under him. "So to hit him like that, that's not nice," Keven's mother, Renette Jeanbaptist said.

The Boynton Beach Police Department released this statement saying they're, "Concerned about the initial appearance of the video, and that we are investigating the circumstances surrounding this situation and have placed one of the officers on administrative duty".

Keven's step-father, Rene Laguerre, said, "You can't treat the kid like that. He needs to be fired. Police have to serve and protect"

Chief Jeffrey Katz is telling folks on his Facebook page to rest assured that the issue will be fully investigated despite the fact no one has come forward with a formal complaint. That all should change Wednesday as the boys parents plan to pay the station a visit.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.