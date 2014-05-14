After fatal hit and run, family demands safer streets - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

After fatal hit and run, family demands safer streets

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:11:08 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:24:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:15:44 GMT
    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>
    •   

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - The family of a deadly hit and run victim is demanding safer streets for kids in Port St. Lucie. Dyanna Gil was walking to a bus stop last month when she was hit and killed by a car. Tuesday, the city's mayor is vowing to put safety first for others.

Where Dyanna Gil was walking when she was hit, there are no sidewalks, no lights in this area, and Lucero Drive is a narrow street. Her family says changes must be made now. Gus Arzuaga says, "We have the power to change the system in Port St. Lucie." Gus Arzuaga is leading the charge. He's doing it for his stepdaughter Dyanna Gil. He says, "I plead to you and the city of Port St. Lucie to take some action."

Last week he wrote a letter to Mayor Joann Faiella, and Tuesday he met with the mayor. The mayor gave him a letter expressing the city's sympathy for their loss. Arzuaga is hopeful that Mayor Faiella will help the community.

He says, "The system has got to do something as far as the safety of the other kids out there, 'cause again my reason to be here is no longer with me."

Arzuaga says people speed up and down Lucero Drive. "It's straight up, and that's where a bus stop goes."

Port St. Lucie has a lot of streets like this and Arzuaga says it needs to add more sidewalks, speed bumps, stop signs and lights. He worries another child could be killed. "'Cause I know like every other parent knows and every other person who lives in here, we do need the sidewalks, we do need the lights."

The mayor invited Dyanna Gil's family to a city council meeting next week for a discussion. They hope something will be done because kids still walk this path to the school bus stop

Copyright 2014. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.