14-year-old charged with sexual battery, robbery

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) -  A 14-year-old boy is in custody and charged with attacking and sexually assaulting a woman as she walked from her apartment to the front of her complex, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to the report, Thyreke Mills came up behind the victim and grabbed her around the throat, took her Samsung Galaxy 4 phone from her hand and pulled her across the street.

Investigators say that during the confrontation with the woman he told her, "Don't make me kill you," and also asked her if she had AIDS, according to the affidavit.

Mills, according to the affidavit, struck the victim with his fist and sexually assaulted her and said he knew where the victim lived and would kill her if she talked.

Police say that during the assault someone walked by the victim and yelled for help.

Mills fled and apartment security guards called police for help.

West Palm Beach police say they were able to call the victim's phone and located it at a store near the crime scene.

Investigators say Mills had the victim's phone with him when police arrived at the store and she was able to identify the suspect.

Mills has been arrested for the incident which happened on April 26.

He is being charged as an adult and being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

