14-year-old charged with sexual battery, robbery

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A 14-year-old boy is in custody and charged with attacking and sexually assaulting a woman as she walked from her apartment to the front of her complex, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to the report, Thyreke Mills came up behind the victim and grabbed her around the throat, took her Samsung Galaxy 4 phone from her hand and pulled her across the street.

Investigators say that during the confrontation with the woman he told her, "Don't make me kill you," and also asked her if she had AIDS, according to the affidavit.

Mills, according to the affidavit, struck the victim with his fist and sexually assaulted her and said he knew where the victim lived and would kill her if she talked.

Police say that during the assault someone walked by the victim and yelled for help.

Mills fled and apartment security guards called police for help.

West Palm Beach police say they were able to call the victim's phone and located it at a store near the crime scene.

Investigators say Mills had the victim's phone with him when police arrived at the store and she was able to identify the suspect.

Mills has been arrested for the incident which happened on April 26.

He is being charged as an adult and being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

