Three injured in Greenacres crash

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
By Brian Entin

GREENACRES, FL (WFLX) - A crash, involving two vehicles and a bicycle, injured three people Thursday morning in Greenacres.

The wreck shut down all lanes in both directions at 10th Avenue N and Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

A sedan, an SUV and a bike were involved in the collision.

The wreck occurred around 10:15 a.m.

The bicyclist, Ana  Fernandez, 79, of West Palm Beach, Fla., was heading northbound across 10th Ave North in the crosswalk on the east side of the intersection. 

A 1999 four-door Toyota, driven by Gertsey Christ Moise, 23, of Greenacres, Fla., entered the intersection on a red light, according to a Palm Beach County sheriff's report. 

The front of a 1995 Chevy SUV, driven by Christina Severita Sada, 30, of Boynton Beach, Fla., then impacted with the right side of the Toyota. 

The two vehicles then rotated and had secondary contact before Moise's car left the road and came to rest off the northeast corner of the intersection. 

During its rotation, the left side of the SUV hit Fernandez and came to a rest in the intersection. 

Moise was partially ejected from the car because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to PBSO.
Fernandez was ejected from the bicycle. 

Both Moise and Fernandez were air lifted to Delray Medical Center.  Sada was transported to Bethesda Hospital.

