Three injured in Greenacres crash

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Brian Entin

GREENACRES, FL (WFLX) - A crash, involving two vehicles and a bicycle, injured three people Thursday morning in Greenacres.

The wreck shut down all lanes in both directions at 10th Avenue N and Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

A sedan, an SUV and a bike were involved in the collision.

The wreck occurred around 10:15 a.m.

The bicyclist, Ana Fernandez, 79, of West Palm Beach, Fla., was heading northbound across 10th Ave North in the crosswalk on the east side of the intersection.

A 1999 four-door Toyota, driven by Gertsey Christ Moise, 23, of Greenacres, Fla., entered the intersection on a red light, according to a Palm Beach County sheriff's report.

The front of a 1995 Chevy SUV, driven by Christina Severita Sada, 30, of Boynton Beach, Fla., then impacted with the right side of the Toyota.

The two vehicles then rotated and had secondary contact before Moise's car left the road and came to rest off the northeast corner of the intersection.

During its rotation, the left side of the SUV hit Fernandez and came to a rest in the intersection.

Moise was partially ejected from the car because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to PBSO.

Fernandez was ejected from the bicycle.

Both Moise and Fernandez were air lifted to Delray Medical Center. Sada was transported to Bethesda Hospital.

