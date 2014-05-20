Man accused of going on a drug-induced window breaking rampage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of going on a drug-induced window breaking rampage

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect
Picture by Port St. Lucie Police Picture by Port St. Lucie Police

PORT ST.LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - A Port St. Lucie man that was high on the drug known as "Molly", dove through three windows at three different homes, according to police.

Port St. Lucie police say early Tuesday morning they were called to a domestic disturbance in the 4000 block of Hablow Street.

During the initial investigation, Hoyt Adams reportedly was having an argument with his girlfriend, who lives at the house with her relatives.

According to officers, there was no criminal activity and Adams agreed to leave the house without incident.

Later in the morning, police say, Adams returned to the same house, ran into a bedroom where a 15-year-old boy was sleeping and jumped on the bed.

The force of the jump catapulted Adams through the bedroom window.

Police say Adams then ran to a neighbor's house on the same block and tried to dive through their front window.

Investigators say the window shattered but reinforced shutters prevented him from gaining entry into the house.

Adams began yelling in the front yard and then headed to a third house and dove into the master bedroom where the resident was sleeping, according to police.

The resident then fled the house and police were called.

Police say Adams proceeded to destroy property in the house, including a flat screen television, until they arrived.

According to police, officers attempted to calm Adams and take him into custody as he fought with them, but were forced to use a tazer to subdue him.

Adams's girlfriend told police that he had taken "Mollys" as well as smoked marijuana and "spice".

Police took Adams to the Tradition Medical Center to be treated for the injuries caused by jumping through the windows.

