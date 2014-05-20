Man accused of going on a drug-induced window breaking rampage

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

PORT ST.LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - A Port St. Lucie man that was high on the drug known as "Molly", dove through three windows at three different homes, according to police.

Port St. Lucie police say early Tuesday morning they were called to a domestic disturbance in the 4000 block of Hablow Street.

During the initial investigation, Hoyt Adams reportedly was having an argument with his girlfriend, who lives at the house with her relatives.

According to officers, there was no criminal activity and Adams agreed to leave the house without incident.

Later in the morning, police say, Adams returned to the same house, ran into a bedroom where a 15-year-old boy was sleeping and jumped on the bed.

The force of the jump catapulted Adams through the bedroom window.

Police say Adams then ran to a neighbor's house on the same block and tried to dive through their front window.

Investigators say the window shattered but reinforced shutters prevented him from gaining entry into the house.

Adams began yelling in the front yard and then headed to a third house and dove into the master bedroom where the resident was sleeping, according to police.

The resident then fled the house and police were called.

Police say Adams proceeded to destroy property in the house, including a flat screen television, until they arrived.

According to police, officers attempted to calm Adams and take him into custody as he fought with them, but were forced to use a tazer to subdue him.

Adams's girlfriend told police that he had taken "Mollys" as well as smoked marijuana and "spice".

Police took Adams to the Tradition Medical Center to be treated for the injuries caused by jumping through the windows.

