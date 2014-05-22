Treasure Coast firefighters take 'Cold Water Challenge'

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Dan Corcoran

STUART, FL (WFLX) - There is a bone-chilling trend taking hold in South Florida with aims of earning donation dollars. Some Treasure Coast firefighters are taking on a viral video challenge and braving the very cold to raise big bucks for charity.

Some off-duty Martin County Fire Rescue personnel at Station 22 in Stuart are tackling what's called the Cold Water Challenge.

Some of the firefighters have been voluntarily submerging themselves in water that is hovering just above thirty degrees.

"Feels like little pins and needles are poking you and it's really the ice cubes," said Firefighter Kevin Wiggins. He is among a growing number of firefighters - and Americans - taking on the Cold Water Challenge. "A lot of people are doing it," he said. Wiggins and some of his fellow crew members say they are not just posting these videos on social media for fun.

Many of them are on a mission to raise money for what's called Operation 300, a local non-profit camp for kids who have lost their fathers as a result of service to our country. The foundation is in honor of Aaron Vaughn, an Elite Navy SEAL killed when his chopper went down in Afghanistan in 2011.

Vaughn was one of Wiggin's best friends. "I like getting out there helping people and making a difference," said Wiggins.

The rules of the Cold Water Challenge are simple. If you are 'challenged' by someone to take part, you have an option. You can jump into a bone-chilling water and pay $20 to the charity or your choice or decide against taking the plunge and donate $50 to the charity.

These off-duty Martin County Fire Rescue firefighters say what they are doing is good, clean fun. They say they have hundreds of dollars in new donations to prove it.

There is a warning about the Cold Water Challenge from authorities in other states. Water that is too cold can cause hypothermia in just a few minutes. One challenger in Michigan broke several bones after jumping into a shallow lake.

Operation 300's most important fundraiser, the Frogman Swim, will be held June 28. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.