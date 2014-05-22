Thursdays at 9 PM
In GANG RELATED
, RYAN LOPEZ (Rodriguez), a rising star in Los Angeles' elite Gang Task Force – led by SAM CHAPEL (O'Quinn) – teams up with longtime Task Force member CASSIUS GREEN (RZA) to take on the city's most dangerous gangs, including one that he swore an allegiance to as a boy – a powerful Latino gang called Los Angelicos.
The series also stars Cliff Curtis ("Live Free or Die Hard," "Training Day") as gang leader JAVIER ACOSTA, to whom Ryan is still beholden; Rey Gallegos ("Sons of Anarchy," "24") and Jay Hernandez ("Last Resort," "Hostel") as Javier's sons; Sung Kang ("Fast Five," "Live Free or Die Hard") and Inbar Lavi ("Underemployed," "Street Kings 2: Motor City") as Gang Task Force team members; and Shantel VanSanten ("One Tree Hill," "The Final Destination") as Chapel's estranged daughter and the city's Assistant District Attorney.
GANG RELATED is from 20th
GANG RELATED is from 20th Century Fox Television, Imagine Entertainment, Chris Morgan Productions and Skeeter Rosenbaum Productions. The series is created and written by Chris Morgan ("Wanted," "Fast Five"). The series is executive-produced by Morgan, Scott Rosenbaum ("The Shield," "Chuck"), Academy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer ("24," "A Beautiful Mind") and Francie Calfo ("The Great Escape," "The Playboy Club"). Allen Hughes ("Dead Presidents," "Book of Eli," "Menace II Society") directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot.
.