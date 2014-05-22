Thursdays at 9 PM





In GANG RELATED , RYAN LOPEZ (Rodriguez), a rising star in Los Angeles' elite Gang Task Force – led by SAM CHAPEL (O'Quinn) – teams up with longtime Task Force member CASSIUS GREEN (RZA) to take on the city's most dangerous gangs, including one that he swore an allegiance to as a boy – a powerful Latino gang called Los Angelicos.

The series also stars Cliff Curtis ("Live Free or Die Hard," "Training Day") as gang leader JAVIER ACOSTA, to whom Ryan is still beholden; Rey Gallegos ("Sons of Anarchy," "24") and Jay Hernandez ("Last Resort," "Hostel") as Javier's sons; Sung Kang ("Fast Five," "Live Free or Die Hard") and Inbar Lavi ("Underemployed," "Street Kings 2: Motor City") as Gang Task Force team members; and Shantel VanSanten ("One Tree Hill," "The Final Destination") as Chapel's estranged daughter and the city's Assistant District Attorney.