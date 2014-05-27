Person arrested in death of Jupiter toddler

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

JUPITER, FL (WFLX) - Jupiter police say they have a suspect in custody in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Authorities say they plan to charge Kimberly Lucas, 40, with homicide and with attempted homicide of the victim's 10-year-old brother.

Investigators said Monday, the suspect is the former domestic partner of the children's mother. "It appears at this time that the incident is domestic related and that the suspect did intend to take her own life after committing these crimes," said Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow at a Tuesday morning news conference.

Police say the little girl was found in a bathtub. She was identified as Elliana Lucas-Jamason. Authorities will not say how she died.

Jupiter police say the two children and one female adult were found inside the apartment on South Bismark Lane. All three were taken to a hospital. "I would also like to take the time to acknowledge the lifesaving efforts of the 10-year-old boy on the scene who did everything he could to save his little sister's life," Chief Kitzerow said.

T.J. Carragher lives next door. "I was in shock," says Carragher. "I couldn't believe it."



He watched first responders try to save the 2-year-old girl. "When they were putting her in the ambulance, the baby, they were still doing CPR," said Carragher. "I knew something was bad when they didn't put the sirens on though when they drove away."



Jupiter police say Elliana was pronounced dead. A 10-year-old boy, her brother, was also taken to Jupiter Medical Center. He's listed in good condition. "He was crying, looked terrified and just plain upset and in shock," said Carragher.



Neighbors say they had only lived at the Dakota Apartments a few months. Police said Lucas had a relationship with the children's mother that ended. "It's a tragic situation," says Officer Brown, "Anytime you lose the life of a 2-year-old girl that's a tragic situation."

Lucas faces charges of homicide and attempted homicide. Police said she's currently at Jupiter Medical Center. They will not say how she was injured.

Police said they expect her to be booked at the Palm Beach County Jail sometime Tuesday afternoon.

