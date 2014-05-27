"Star Trek" inspired mansion for sale in Boca Raton

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - A Boca Raton mansion, with a "Star Trek"-themed room complete with a replica of the the Starship Enterprise bridge, is now on the market for $35 million.
The home, owned by venture capitalist Marc Bell, also has a 1,500-bottle wine cellar, full-size basketball court and a kitchen and dining room big enough to feed the Starfleet.
"[Bell] was so fascinated by the show, he bought uniforms and badges and phasers and everything. He wanted to create it as his own home," said Adzem-Douglas of Elliman Real Estate.
Bell bought the original ears that actor Leonard Nimoy wore as Mr. Spock in the series and also has a model of the original Enterprise. But the home has more Sci-Fi memorabilia than just "Star Trek".
Inside the mansion is "Robbie The Robot" from the 1956 thriller "Forbidden Planet" and an arcade filled with old sci-fi favorites. "He ended up getting from different auction houses all the different memorabilia for this property," said Adzem-Douglas.
But Bell is now moving to Miami and putting the house on the market with a hefty price tag.