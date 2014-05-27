Boca teen, paralyzed from diving accident, dreaming of pool - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boca teen, paralyzed from diving accident, dreaming of therapy pool

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Brooke Thabit doesn't dread going to the gym like many of us do. In fact, exercise is the 19 year old's favorite part of the day. 

"Everything I do in here I like a lot because pretty much I'm always in my chair unless I'm sleeping," said Brooke.

Brooke broke her neck two summers ago in a diving accident. It left her paralyzed from the chest down, but it hasn't dulled her spirit.

The teen does physical therapy four times a week, and has been able to regain arm movement and core balance. "When we do the standing or a posture exercise, her muscles are working even though she can't feel it," said Guy Romain, Brooke's physical therapist. 

Now, her parents want to bring some of that therapy home. 

"I've always loved the water so to have a pool in our backyard would be amazing to me. I get a lot of pain in my hips so to stretch out and not have pressure on my butt I think would make a big difference," said Brooke.

"The water is the one time she says 'mom, it's the only time I don't feel injured. The warm water helps her body, her strength, helps her mentally," said Alison Thabit, Brooke's mom.

The family is trying to fast track the project, so they're hoping by the end of the summer this grassy lot will be her new therapy pool.

A handful of local businesses are already donating supplies and time to help construct the $30,000 pool. In the meantime, Brooke will focus on progress at the gym, where she continues to surprise even herself. "To come in here and see my legs move or kneel on my hands and knees and work muscles I'm not supposed to have is awesome," said Brooke.

For more information visit www.brookethabit.com or Brooke's upcoming fund raisier check out www.bullsforbrooke.com.

