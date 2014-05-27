Boca teen, paralyzed from diving accident, dreaming of therapy pool

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Brooke Thabit doesn't dread going to the gym like many of us do. In fact, exercise is the 19 year old's favorite part of the day.

"Everything I do in here I like a lot because pretty much I'm always in my chair unless I'm sleeping," said Brooke.

Brooke broke her neck two summers ago in a diving accident. It left her paralyzed from the chest down, but it hasn't dulled her spirit.

The teen does physical therapy four times a week, and has been able to regain arm movement and core balance. "When we do the standing or a posture exercise, her muscles are working even though she can't feel it," said Guy Romain, Brooke's physical therapist.

Now, her parents want to bring some of that therapy home.

"I've always loved the water so to have a pool in our backyard would be amazing to me. I get a lot of pain in my hips so to stretch out and not have pressure on my butt I think would make a big difference," said Brooke.

"The water is the one time she says 'mom, it's the only time I don't feel injured. The warm water helps her body, her strength, helps her mentally," said Alison Thabit, Brooke's mom.

The family is trying to fast track the project, so they're hoping by the end of the summer this grassy lot will be her new therapy pool.

A handful of local businesses are already donating supplies and time to help construct the $30,000 pool. In the meantime, Brooke will focus on progress at the gym, where she continues to surprise even herself. "To come in here and see my legs move or kneel on my hands and knees and work muscles I'm not supposed to have is awesome," said Brooke.

