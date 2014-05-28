Pastor of woman charged in toddler's death explains sermon

By Jeff Skrzypek

JUPITER, FL (WFLX) - Not a parking spot was left open at Metropolitan Community Church as worshipers gathered for a special service in remembrance of Elliana Lucas-Jamason, the 2-year-old girl who, police said, was killed by the former partner of her mother.



Jupiter Police arrested and charged Kimberley Lucas with homicide charges after the little girl was found submerged in a bathtub on Monday at her Jupiter home. Lucas remains at the Palm Beach County Jail.



Just a day before, Lucas was attending services at the very church that held the memorial. "It's the most unspeakable thing, to have a child lost in this way, and there are no words," said Pastor Lea Brown of Metropolitan Community Church in Palm Beach Gardens.



Brown said the mother of the victim was inside the church on Tuesday grieving alongside her fellow community members. "She's doing how you would expect, shattered," said Brown.



According to the probable cause affidavit, police noticed a Word document open on the computer owned by the suspect while on scene. It lead them to Metropolitan Community Church and Pastor Lea Brown who told investigators the day before the incident the sermon covered Genesis 22.



In the sermon, investigators detailed that, "God asks Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac, but at the last minute, God stops him from doing so".



"The message of that sermon was the message of every sermon we have here which is about the redemption and the healing that we can find in God's love even in the face of things we don't understand. And that's what the message was and whatever happened in her mind, only God knows," said Brown.



Pastor Brown said she saw Lucas on Sunday and greeted her. She said nothing stuck out.



The focus of the church and those who know the family is now on a mother and her indescribable loss. "Horrible things happen in life, and there's so much we have little control over whatsoever. But what we do have control over is how we love one another in difficult time," said Brown.



Pastor Brown said she has not been contacted by the suspect. She said if she is, it will be up to the family of the victim if she will speak with her.



A memorial fund has been set up in the name of Elliana. Click here for information.

