Jupiter boy tried saving 2-year-old sister by giving CPR

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
JUPPITER, FL (WFLX) - Jupiter police say a 10-year-old boy attempted to help save his 2-year-old sister with CPR. That girl, Elliana Lucas-Jamason, died after her brother found her in the bathtub of an Abacoa home. Kimberly Lucas, who was a domestic partner of Elliana's biological mother, has been charged in connection with the girl's death.

No one knows how long little Elliana Lucas-Jamason was under the water in the bathtub or how long it took her 10-year-old brother to get into the locked bathroom to try to save her. But he did try, according to Jupiter police, to give her CPR. Police Chief Frank Kitzerow called the boy's attempts 'heroic'.

Should all kids receive CPR training?

Martin County Fire Rescue Fire Medic Dan Lee has two kids; eight and ten years old. Lee made sure both of them learned CPR years ago. "They're siblings," said Lee. "So if one's choking and I'm not around, I'd want the other one to take care of him," he said.

Although most children are not strong enough to perform CPR until they are teenagers, paramedics say it is good to teach kids - even young kids - the basics of how it works. "Five and six (years old) and then as they get a little bit older, eight to ten to twelve, then they are physically strong enough," said Doug Killane of Martin County Fire Rescue.

While CPR could mean the difference between life and death, experts say it is even more important for kids to know how to dial 911.

Elliana's older brother bravely did that too, according to investigators. Police say that call may have save his own young life.

Contact the local chapter of the American Heart Association or the American Red Cross to learn more about child CPR training. Both entities have classes for almost any age group.

