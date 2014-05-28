Jupiter boy tried saving 2-year-old sister by giving CPR

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

JUPPITER, FL (WFLX) - Jupiter police say a 10-year-old boy attempted to help save his 2-year-old sister with CPR. That girl, Elliana Lucas-Jamason, died after her brother found her in the bathtub of an Abacoa home. Kimberly Lucas, who was a domestic partner of Elliana's biological mother, has been charged in connection with the girl's death.

No one knows how long little Elliana Lucas-Jamason was under the water in the bathtub or how long it took her 10-year-old brother to get into the locked bathroom to try to save her. But he did try, according to Jupiter police, to give her CPR. Police Chief Frank Kitzerow called the boy's attempts 'heroic'.

Should all kids receive CPR training?

Martin County Fire Rescue Fire Medic Dan Lee has two kids; eight and ten years old. Lee made sure both of them learned CPR years ago. "They're siblings," said Lee. "So if one's choking and I'm not around, I'd want the other one to take care of him," he said.

Although most children are not strong enough to perform CPR until they are teenagers, paramedics say it is good to teach kids - even young kids - the basics of how it works. "Five and six (years old) and then as they get a little bit older, eight to ten to twelve, then they are physically strong enough," said Doug Killane of Martin County Fire Rescue.

While CPR could mean the difference between life and death, experts say it is even more important for kids to know how to dial 911.

Elliana's older brother bravely did that too, according to investigators. Police say that call may have save his own young life.

Contact the local chapter of the American Heart Association or the American Red Cross to learn more about child CPR training. Both entities have classes for almost any age group.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.