WPB toddler dies from gunshot wound

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The 18-month-old who was shot Wednesday has died, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.



Investigators said the boy was in a car with another child, a man and a woman in a parking lot on Quailwood Drive in suburban West Palm Beach when an unidentified man entered that vehicle and a fight broke out.



A gun went off during the altercation and the bullet struck the child, investigators said.



The armed man got into another vehicle and took off.



The child was driven to Good Samaritan Medical Center. Paramedics then rushed the boy to the trauma center at St. Mary's Medical Center.



The family of I'zarion Collin said he underwent emergency surgery at St. Mary's.



Thursday morning the sheriff's office said he did not survive.



Investigators have yet to identify any suspects or make any arrests.



A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the investigation is still active.

