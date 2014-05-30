PBSO looking for person who killed gas station clerk - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO looking for person who killed gas station clerk

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
WELLINGTON, FL (WFLX) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who shot and killed a Wellington gas station clerk early Friday morning. 

The shooting happened during an armed robbery at a Chevron gas station located at the corner of Forest Hill and South Shore boulevards around 1:15 a.m., according to deputies.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff Office identified him as 22-year-old Shihab Mahmud.The store owner referred to him as Shihab Mac and said this was his first week on the job.

Friends called him Shihab Ace. His Facebook page identifies him as Shihab M Ace.

Friends say the victim was from Bangladesh and attending school at Palm Beach State. "He is a really, really nice guy. He is 21 or 22. He was going to school. He loved this country. I was like ‘oh you left Bangladesh for America' and he said ‘yeah it is beautiful here,' " said friend Cresse Griffin.

The store's owner said the crime was captured on surveillance video. It was released by the sheriff's office Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooter wore black clothes and a hooded sweatshirt and may have been wearing a black baseball hat with T C C in blue letters. There is no information on a getaway vehicle.

About a half mile from the scene detectives roped off a park on Forest Hill Boulevard as they looked for clues.

Authorities are looking for help from the public.

Anyone who may have seen the shooting or been in the area of the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

