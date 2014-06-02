Search for missing swimmer off Juno Beach now recovery effort

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Meghan McRoberts & Christian Noce

JUNO BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Rescue personnel continue to search for a swimmer who went missing near the Juno Beach Pier on Sunday evening.

According to authorities, the 27-year-old man disappeared north of the pier after 6 p.m.

Fire rescue officials said the man was swimming with a friend in water up to their necks when he went missing.

The missing swimmer's friend told crews they lost their footing and tried swimming back to shore.

Fire rescue says there was no lifeguard on duty at the time and surf was rough.

"We had and extremely driving rainstorm. The winds kicked up the seas, probably doubled in size in a matter of 15 minutes, so that seriously complicated things," said Michael Amelung with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue says this incident serves as a reminder not to risk your own safety in rough water and to call for help immediately.

A rescue helicopter and divers joined in the search for the missing man. The search was suspended overnight but will resume Monday morning.

Rescues at Palm Beach Shores

Two people were also pulled from the water Sunday around 6 p.m. in Palm Beach Shores. There's no word on their conditions.

Lake Worth Pier rescues

Six swimmers were caught in the rip currents near the Lake Worth Pier. Fire rescue says the swimmers were assisted back to the shore. Four people were taken to two different hospitals.

According to authorities, the 27-year-old man disappeared north of the pier after 6 p.m.

Fire rescue officials said the man was swimming with a friend in water up to their necks when he went missing.

The missing swimmer's friend told crews they lost their footing and tried swimming back to shore.

Fire rescue says there was no lifeguard on duty at the time and surf was rough.

"We had and extremely driving rainstorm. The winds kicked up the seas, probably doubled in size in a matter of 15 minutes, so that seriously complicated things," said Michael Amelung with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue says this incident serves as a reminder not to risk your own safety in rough water and to call for help immediately.

A rescue helicopter and divers joined in the search for the missing man. The search was suspended overnight but will resume Monday morning.

Rescues at Palm Beach Shores

Two people were also pulled from the water Sunday around 6 p.m. in Palm Beach Shores. There's no word on their conditions.

Lake Worth Pier rescues

Six swimmers were caught in the rip currents near the Lake Worth Pier. Fire rescue says the swimmers were assisted back to the shore. Four people were taken to two different hospitals.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.