Woman claims eyelashes fell out while removing mascara

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Jenn Stratman

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Bigger, bolder, bombshell eyelashes. "I really just wanted that extra oomph," explained Amy Schavolt.

COVERGIRL's Bombshell Volume mascara offers luscious lashes. "It just gives your eyes a little bit of that pop," explained Schavolt.

It works with just two steps. "It said use up to one to two coats on each side of the product and I did so," explained Schavolt.

Schavolt said she saw instant results. "I had a couple of people say, 'Wow, your eyelashes look really nice', and I was all excited," said Schavolt.

In a blink of an eye those results were overshadowed by a clumpy gooey mess Schavolt said was hard to get off even with makeup remover. "I was wiping downward with the cotton ball and noticed a chunk of my eyelashes fell into the palm of my hand," said Schavolt. "I think it looks awful."

COVERGIRL said in a statement Schavolt's eyelash mishap is not typical, and they haven't had other complaints.

We found other women are sounding off and adding their eyelash experiences with the new product to reviews on COVERGIRL'S Web site and other beauty sites.

Schavolt said she is worried most about how long it will take for her lashes to grow back.

Dr. Alan Bauman of the Bauman Medical Group repairs damaged eyelashes. We showed him pictures Schavolt took of her missing lashes. "The eyelashes look traumatized," explained Bauman.

Bauman said Schavolt may have to conceal the lost lashes longer than she wants. "Eyelashes can take some time to rebound. It can take like two to four months," explained Bauman.

Over time, problems like Schavolt's can lead to permanent damage. Bauman said consumers should choose products carefully. "There's a pushing of the envelope so to speak," Bauman explained of beauty products as more try to deliver runway worthy looks in seconds.

"With each of the cosmetic enhancements there comes some risk," said Bauman. "The consumer has to be careful what they choose it can be buyer beware."

You also need to know how to carefully remove these products. COVERGIRL said the Bombshell mascara wears like a waterproof mascara so it can be more difficult to remove than regular mascara. The company said you should allow the makeup remover to sit on your lashes for a minute as it soaks in, and then wipe away the mascara.

Bauman also said women should not pull at their lashes while removing eye makeup. Make sure you gently wipe down.

COVERGIRL sent Schavolt a coupon in the mail for a future product.

COVERGIRL full statement:

COVERGIRL Bombshell Mascara wears like a waterproof, and therefore it can be more difficult to remove than a regular mascara. Women should remove it gently with COVERGIRL Makeup Remover, another oil-based eye makeup remover, or baby oil. For easiest removal, allow the oil-based remover to sit on the lashes for about a minute and then gently wipe the mascara away. We have performed extensive testing on the product to ensure its safety and effectiveness and significant lash fall out is not typical. We are happy to talk more with this woman about her experience. She can reach COVERGIRL Consumer Relations at 1-800-426-8374.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.