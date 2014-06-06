Palm Beach County 2014 FCAT results - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach County 2014 FCAT results

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:16:46 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:24:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:15:44 GMT
    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>
    •   

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX)--   The Florida Department of Education released the results of the 2014 FCAT 2.0 Reading, Mathematics and Science assessments Friday.

In April of 2014, approximately 106,500 School District of Palm Beach County (SDPBC) students took the FCAT 2.0 test in Reading grades 3-10, approximately 77,000 in Mathematics grades 3-8, and approximately 26,000 students in Science grades 5 and 8.

A preliminary analysis of the data revealed that Palm Beach County students had a significantly higher proficiency rate than Florida at grades 4 through 8 in Mathematics, at grades 5 and 8 in Science, and at grade 9 in Reading.

In FY2014, when compared with the largest districts in Florida the School District of Palm Beach County had the highest performance at grades 5, 6, 9, and 10 in Reading, at grades 5, 6, and 7 in Mathematics, and at grades 5 and 8 in Science.

 

Click HERE to view the FY2014 FCAT 2.0 Reading, Mathematics, and Science Executive Summary

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.