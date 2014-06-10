Body discovered in SUV in suburban Boca Raton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Body discovered in SUV in suburban Boca Raton

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
By Dan Corcoran

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Residents of a suburban Boca Raton neighborhood were watching and waiting Monday night after a body was found inside a vehicle on the side of the road.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner was on the scene on Southwest Sandalfoot Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it is actively investigating the suspicious death.

Neighbors say the vehicle in which that body was found may have been sitting in the same spot for days. For hours, detectives searched the Lexus SUV for clues and evidence. The vehicle was towed from the scene at about 10 p.m. "It's a messed up world," said neighbor Daniel Kelly, who wants to know what happened so close to his home.

"Doesn't really matter where you live, rich or poor, you're going to have this happen eventually," he said.

It is still unclear if the deceased person is a man or a woman. The nature of that person's death has not been revealed by investigators.

A PBSO spokesperson would not say how long the body may have been in that vehicle. "I was stunned and it happened right here in our neighborhood," said resident Amanda Montanaro.

"It just scares me that it might be someone that I know," said neighbor Ashley Eskin, who wonders who the deceased person is.

"Bad stuff does happen here but at the same time, there's more good people than bad people that live here," she said.

