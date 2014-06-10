One person shot, Lockdown lifted at West Palm Beach summer camp - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One person shot, Lockdown lifted at West Palm Beach summer camp

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
By Brian Entin

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A man was shot while he was driving near Haverhill Road and Stacey Street Tuesday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

According to witnesses, the victim, who was shot in the back, drove a blue truck to a convenience store near the corner of Haverhill Road and Okeechobee Boulevard. "He tried to open the door, but I saw him coming bloody so I locked the door," K Food store employee MD Islam said.

Islam says the victim then ran to the Mobil station next door and police and ambulances arrived.

Neighbors along Stacey Street say they heard one gunshot and saw the man slumped over. "Every other week something is going on over here. I am tired of this and that is why I am moving," neighbor Teresa Johnson said.

A summer camp at Hope Centennial Elementary School was put on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The victim's condition is not known. Investigators have not yet identified him.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

