One person shot, Lockdown lifted at West Palm Beach summer camp

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:16:46 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:43 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Monday, April 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:53:33 GMT
Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:47:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A man was shot while he was driving near Haverhill Road and Stacey Street Tuesday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
According to witnesses, the victim, who was shot in the back, drove a blue truck to a convenience store near the corner of Haverhill Road and Okeechobee Boulevard. "He tried to open the door, but I saw him coming bloody so I locked the door," K Food store employee MD Islam said.
Islam says the victim then ran to the Mobil station next door and police and ambulances arrived.
Neighbors along Stacey Street say they heard one gunshot and saw the man slumped over. "Every other week something is going on over here. I am tired of this and that is why I am moving," neighbor Teresa Johnson said.
A summer camp at Hope Centennial Elementary School was put on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown has since been lifted.
The victim's condition is not known. Investigators have not yet identified him.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.