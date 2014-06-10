John Goodman's blood trial begins in Tallahassee

Wednesday, November 19 2014 11:17 AM EST2014-11-19 16:17:27 GMT
Wednesday Judge Jeffrey Colbath heard arguments on whether John Goodman should be sentenced for both DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide and whether he must pay the $100,000 taxpayers funded for his retrial.
Thursday, October 23 2014 11:10 AM EDT2014-10-23 15:10:32 GMT
John Goodman was on the stand for more than four hours Wednesday as the defense and state questioned him about the crash that killed Scott Wilson in February of 2010. Goodman blamed his Bentley for malfunctioning and causing the crash.
TALLAHASSEE, FL (WFLX) - John Goodman's blood trial is set to begin Tuesday in Tallahassee.
His defense team will get the chance to persuade a judge to throw out blood test results in his DUI manslaughter retrial.
The test results from Goodman were taken after the crash killed Scott Wilson in 2010.
Goodman was driving a Bentley that crashed into Wilson's car which went into a canal and caused him to drown.
His lawyers want the results thrown out because of the size of the needle used to collect the blood.