John Goodman's blood trial begins in Tallahassee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

John Goodman's blood trial begins in Tallahassee

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WFLX) - John Goodman's blood trial is set to begin Tuesday in Tallahassee.

His defense team will get the chance to persuade a judge to throw out blood test results in his DUI manslaughter retrial.

The test results from Goodman were taken after the crash killed Scott Wilson in 2010.

Goodman was driving a Bentley that crashed into Wilson's car which went into a canal and caused him to drown.

His lawyers want the results thrown out because of the size of the needle used to collect the blood.

The hearing is expected to last three days.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.