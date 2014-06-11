More protests expected over importing trash to Palm Beach County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

More protests expected over importing trash to Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX)-- Palm Beach County commissioners will consider the first step toward allowing other municipalities to ship their garbage into the county.

The proposal includes talks about importing trash from Broward and other Florida counties and as far away as Georgia.

The trash would be incinerated after it reaches Palm Beach County.

Wednesday's step includes commissioners voting whether to accept requests for proposals for companies interested in supplying supplemental waste for the $600 million incinerator, which would open early next year.

More protests are expected on Wednesday. About 30 people gathered on the streets of downtown West Palm Beach on Monday to rally against the measure.

If adopted, the proposal would return 83 cents a month, approximately $10 a year, to each Palm Beach County taxpayer, in exchange for letting other communities bring trash to Palm Beach County.

The group consisted mainly of residents of the Ironhorse community, which is located near the garbage facility.

"We're going to have more heavy trucking, more littering on our roads, more dangerous driving conditions, more road degradation, litter doesn't pick itself up, roads don't repair themselves," said Ironhorse Property Owners Association President Don Gundermann.

West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio and Commissioner Keith James were also at the Monday rally and said that they do not support the proposal.

 

