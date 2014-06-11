Boa constrictor invades Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX)-- An upscale Boca Raton neighborhood is on alert after residents in the Golden Harbour area said a boa constrictor has invaded their neighborhood.



Residents estimate the snake to be at least five feet long.



It was first spotted in a bush, then on a backyard chair as someone nearly sat on the slithery creature.



"I think it's huge. I can't believe it's here. I've lived here 20 years. I've never seen a snake like that." said Becky Davis, who lives in the neighborhood.



Davis said the boa constrictor is popping up all over



"It's a big, scary snake. I wouldn't want to run across it," said Davis.



Residents are not only worried about themselves, but also their pets.



"These are animals that are either intentionally released or escaped from somebody," said David Hitzig at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter.



Judging by the size of the snake, Hitzig said he does not believe the boa constrictor is a threat to humans.



Hitzig said what the creature is a threat to is all the natives species in Florida. He said this snake is just another example of the growing problem of invasive species invading the Sunshine State.



"You know the list goes on and on. Sadly they end up having a negative impact on the environment," said Hitzig.



The neighborhood association called the Boca Raton Police Department. A spokesperson said officers are aware of the situation and will call a trapper if residents spot the snake again.



Davis is hoping she is not the one who spots the snake next, wherever it is slithering around.



"I would run. No question," said Davis. "But we got to get it out of here."



The neighborhood association said it sent out an email to residents about the snake sightings.



No injuries to pets or people have been reported.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.