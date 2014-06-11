Martin County brush fire now contained

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

JENSEN BEACH, FL (WFLX) - UPDATE: The Florida Forestry Service says 100 percent of the 90 acre is now contained.

Previously: The Martin County Sheriff's Office has rerouted traffic in Jensen Beach due to an out-of-control brush fire.

Deputies have shut down Jensen Beach Boulevard and are directing traffic to Pine Crest Lakes Blvd.

The sheriff's office has also shut down Green River Parkway and Savannah Road as well Jensen Beach Blvd, and Golden Rod.

No homes are threatened.

One deputy is being treated for smoke inhalation, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire spans 90 acres.

It says Martin County Fire Rescue is conducting "structure protection" on the pavilion at Savannas Preserve State Park.

Fire Rescue spokesman Jon Belding said a planned burn at the Savannas Preserve State Park may have jumped and caused the brush fire some time before 2 p.m.

As of 2:45 p.m. the fire was holding at Jensen Beach Boulevard and the Green River Parkway, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The Florida Forest Service is concerned about shifting winds. It says Martin County Fire Rescue has units inside every community along Jensen Beach Boulevard and Green River Parkway.

Laurie K. Blandford, Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.