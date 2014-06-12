Adopted! Pet of the Week Deuce

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Deuce is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Deuce. He's a 5-year-old boxer mix who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.



Here's a special message from Deuce:

"Hi, I'm Deuce - pleased to meet you. I'm a laid back kind of fellow who enjoys being near my human friends while I nap the day away. I'm a really good sleeper, I could win an award probably! Shelter life is a little rough on me. Seeing people and other dogs walk passed my kennel every day just doesn't make me very happy. I do just about all I can for attention, and I'll admit it, sometimes I act like a complete knucklehead. I guess I don't realize that my antics are actually making people not want to visit with me. I've been hanging out in a foster home where I'm much more content, but I'm back at the shelter temporarily hoping to get some more exposure to all you adopters. Please don't judge me by the way I act in my kennel – I promise once I'm out of the chaos I'm a totally different dog. I'm very relaxed, easy going and a wonderful companion. So take a chance and come meet me, you won't be sorry!"

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

