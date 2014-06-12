Friday's Fun Facts on Lisa Vaughn

Lisa knows how to stay warm in the studio... She wears a "blirt" - a blanket skirt.

You watch her weekday mornings on the Fox 29 Morning News, but did you know all these fun facts on Lisa Vaughn?

Home Town

Houston, TX





Family (Kids, Pets etc)

Two sisters, Laura and Leah. I'm the middle child. I have a fiance named Colin. No pets. I can't even remember to water a plant.



What was your first car?

2000 Red Camaro :)



What was your first job?

Hostess at Outback Steakhouse.





If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?

Statistics - I spent three years on my master's in statistics, so I should probably use it.



What's your favorite part about living in South Florida?

The beach of course!





What do you miss most about home?

Tex-Mex food, my fam, Whataburger





What's your hidden talent?

I sew my own clothes -- Not really a hidden talent. I can whistle, too.



If you were left on a deserted island with only three things, what would they be?

Dental floss, a fan and lipstick -- why not look fabulous? hehe



What's your favorite Fox 29 show?

I LOVE Wendy Williams



Why do you love working at Fox 29?

Because everyone is soooo nice :)





And one final fun fact:

I'm getting married soon, and I'm sewing my own wedding dress :)

